It's a big day for Cleveland's Doe Boy. After building high anticipation, the rapper came through with the release of his official debut album, Oh Really. With 19-songs in total, he locks in with everyone from Moneybagg Yo, Babyface Ray, Roddy Ricch, Ty Dolla $ign, and more. However, some did hope that the unreleased Drake collaboration would've wound up on the final tracklist.



Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty Images

Unfortunately, there isn't a timeline publicly known timeline but Doe Boy insists that it's "one of them ones." "He's a very spontaneous person, though. So it's like, how I say it, I'm on his time," he said of a potential release date for the single. "I said I'm waiting on you. I’m ready when you ready type shit."

Doe Boy explained that the song itself captures the energy of the studio that day that Drakedescribed on Instagram. "@doeboy visits always turn the room to 100," Drake captioned a post of himself and Doe Boy from last May.

"You saw what he said. It’s lit. On God. I was in that bitch geeked, trippin’. He like, ‘Damn, bro. You drank a whole bottle of Casamigos?’ I was like, 'Yes, I did' [laughs]," he added. "That song so fuckin’ hard, though. That shit’s so hard. It’s a banger. It’s one of them ones."

Check out the full interview with Doe Boy here and check out Oh Really.