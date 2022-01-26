Doe Boy Hosts An "Opp Party" On New Song With Nardo Wick & G Herbo

Cleveland-born rapper Doe Boy has officially returned with his new studio album, OH REALLY. The Freebandz-affiliated recording artist is setting himself up to have a massive year with the release, which includes the booming new song, "OPP PARTY" with Nardo Wick and G Herbo.

The street-friendly record kicks off with Doe Boy's first verse and hook before leading into Nardo Wick's feature verse, which continues the young rapper's hot streak. Then, G Herbo closes the song out with a second feature verse. Production was handled by Deezy and FreshThPharmacy.

One of the highlights from Doe Beezy's recently released album, "OPP PARTY" is a must-listen from three of hip-hop's top stars.

What do you think of this one? Let us know in the comments and check out OH REALLY here.

Quotable Lyrics:

Amiri head to toe, all these bad b*tches diggin' it

Ridin' with a .50, she gon' f*ck on this Givenchy

Lambo' truck with my shooters with some switches in it

Hop up out that b*tch, walk you down, then get missin' in it