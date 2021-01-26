Doe Boy Goes On A Robbing Spree On "Mr. Postman"

There aren't many rappers that make the dangers of the trap sound as joyous as Doe Boy. The Atlanta-based rapper has been on a hell of a run over the past year with the release of his collaborative projects with DJ Esco and Southside. He'd tackle eerie trap production with mild sociopathy as he detailed violence and crime as a past time.

This week, the rapper returned with another banger titled, "Mr. Postman." The rapper details going from robbing the neighborhood postman to eventually the plug over the thrilling production of Too Dope & 808 Mafia. And he even pays homage to John Witherspoon beyond the cover art. "Let them dogs loose, watch yo ass Mr. Postman," he raps in reference to Friday.

Peep the song below.

Quotable Lyrics

I just robbed another dope man

We can't catch 'em lackin, bet this hoe can

And if I can't make you dance, then I bet this pole can

