Doe Boy Drops "Streetz Need Me 2" Ft. Future, Young Thug, Gunna & more

FBG's Doe Boy is ending the year in a big way. Right before the holiday stretch, he blesses the streets with his latest project, Streetz Need Me 2. The rapper's latest project hosts fifteen tracks in total with a slew of features including rappers and a comedian. Future appears on the project as does Young Thug, YG, Gunna, Key Glock, Lil Durk, and NoCap. Doe Boy grabs Mike Epps for the project as well. The comedian holds down "90s N***a Skit" and "Fast Eddy Skit." In terms of producers, Doe Boy familiar names such as Pi'erre Bourne, Honorable C.N.O.T.E., Nard & B, and many more.

Streetz Need Me 2 arrives just a few months after the release of his short EP, 4 Piece that dropped in the summer. Peep his new project below.