mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Doe Boy Drops "Streetz Need Me 2" Ft. Future, Young Thug, Gunna & more

Aron A.
December 20, 2019 12:54
143 Views
10
1
CoverCover

Streetz Need Me 2
Doe Boy

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Doe Boy is back with his latest project.


FBG's Doe Boy is ending the year in a big way. Right before the holiday stretch, he blesses the streets with his latest project, Streetz Need Me 2. The rapper's latest project hosts fifteen tracks in total with a slew of features including rappers and a comedian. Future appears on the project as does Young Thug, YG, Gunna, Key Glock, Lil Durk, and NoCap. Doe Boy grabs Mike Epps for the project as well. The comedian holds down "90s N***a Skit" and "Fast Eddy Skit." In terms of producers, Doe Boy familiar names such as Pi'erre Bourne, Honorable C.N.O.T.E., Nard & B, and many more.

Streetz Need Me 2 arrives just a few months after the release of his short EP, 4 Piece that dropped in the summer. Peep his new project below. 

Doe Boy Mixtapes Pi'erre Bourne Future Key Glock YG Gunna Lil Durk NoCap Honorable C.N.O.T.E Nard & B
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES Doe Boy Drops "Streetz Need Me 2" Ft. Future, Young Thug, Gunna & more
10
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject