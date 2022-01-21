Atlanta-based, Cleveland-born rapper Doe Boy is getting ready for the biggest release of his career to date. The Freebandz-affiliated rapper has been rising to the top of the rap game for years and with his upcoming album, Oh Really, he looks to enjoy his most-anticipated project ever. Announcing the album's features and producers, Doe Beezy hyped up his fans by revealing all of the stars that will be appearing on the forthcoming body of work.

Oh Really will be released next week, on January 26. The project will be flanked by features from Lil Uzi Vert, Roddy Ricch, MoneyBagg Yo, Ty Dolla $ign, 42 Dugg, G Herbo, Rowdy Rebel, Babyface Ray, Nardo Wick, and more. Vory, Lil Double 0, and Johnny Blaze are also featured. Future and Southside are the executive producers of the album, with additional production coming in from ATL Jacob, Wheezy, Tay Keith, Buddha Bless, Hitmaka, and more.



Johnny Nunez/Getty Images

The announcement comes following the unveiling of the cover artwork for Oh Really, which is one of the best covers of the year so far. The project is so hyped that even Kevin Durant has been talking about it, telling Doe Boy that he wants to take a trip to the rapper's hometown of Cleveland with him.

Check out all of the features on Doe Boy's new album below and let us know which collaboration you're most excited for.







