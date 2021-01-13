Doe Boy & Veeze Ball Hard On "NCAA"

Doe Boy came through strong in 2020. The Freebandz rapper has consistently delivered bangers to rattle the streets with the bodies of work he put out being highly praised critically and in the streets. 2021 doesn't seem like it will be a change of pace for the rapper who already released a few offerings to follow up the Southside collab tape Demons R Us.

This week, Doe Boy came through with a massive banger alongside Veeze titled, "NCAA." Teaming up with Sledgren for the production, Doe Boy and Veeze skate over the 808-heavy production with vicious threats and lavish flexes. It comes after the release of "1 Of 1" and "COVID-19" music video that Doe Boy has released over the past few weeks.

Check out Doe Boy's latest track below.

Quotable Lyrics

Talk cheque after cheque

If I lose, I rob the dice game

That's why I don't like to bet

I ain't even trying to fuck

Gettin' neck after neck

Hittin' houses just like Santa Claus or Friday After Next