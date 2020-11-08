Doe Boy & Southside Tap 42 Dugg & Babyface Ray On "Get In Dere"

Freebandz had Friday releases on lock. Guap Tarantino pulled through with his latest offering, Bandemic but we also got Doe Boy's second offering of the year. Doe Boy teamed up with Southside for Demons R Us, an exhilarating 19-track project with some stellar features. Southside's production is eerie, contrasting Doe Boy's animated flow. But on "Get In Dere," the 12th track on the project featuring 42 Dugg and Babyface Ray, who also appearances on Bandamic, Southside brings 90s West Coast gangsta rap influences into his signature evil trap production. Southside, 42 Dugg, and Babyface Ray disguise threats in swagger and heavy-bass.

The release of Doe Boy's latest project, Demons R Us follows the release of 56 Birdz with DJ Esco. Check out "Get In Dere" ft. 42 Dugg and Babyface Ray below.

Quotable Lyrics

Glizzy in the back, plus that F&N in there

Bitch, quit playing, I'm really moving them stacks

I never tried to be one of them, might fall in the Lord though

Hoodie smelling like weed, hands smelling like dope

Don't shoot me, another bean, ain't heard back from bro