Doe Boy & Southside Drop Joint Porject "Demons R Us" Ft. Future, Lil Uzi Vert, Trippie Redd

We have another joint project on the map. On Friday (November 6), not only did Canadian rapper Nav link up with megaproducer Wheezy for their Emergency Tsunami project, but hitmakers Doe Boy and Southside came together to release Demons R Us. The pair have been rolling out their devilish project over the last week as they've been counting down until their darker side—musically, that is—makes an appearance.

"Y’all heard of the Dream Team? We the DeMoN TeAm," Southside penned in a caption to his promo post on Instagram. You won't find too many features on Demons R Us; it seems that Doe Boy and Southside wanted to keep things uncluttered this time around. Yet, the additional artists they do include are all recognizable heavy-hitters in the game, including Future, Lil Uzi Vert, Chief Keef, Young Nudy, Swae Lee, and Trippie Redd. Give Demons R Us a few spins and drop your thoughts.

Tracklist

1. Intro

2. 7 Days a Week

3. If You Ask Me

4. Tweakin ft. Future

5. Stimulus Check

6. Bussin ft. Lil Uzi Vert

7. Fried

8. Yessirski

9. Beezy Sosa Skit

10. Neva Froze ft. Chief Keef

11. Sneak Dissa ft. Young Nudy

12. Get in Dere

13. I Swear

14. Expensive ft. Swae Lee

15. Troublesome

16. Huntin

17. Yesterday ft. Trippie Redd

18. Tellin' Ya

19. Prayers