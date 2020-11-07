Doe Boy & Southside Connect With Young Nudy On "Sneak Dissa"

If Southside on the track, it finna be a problem. Doe Boy and the 808 Mafia head honcho teamed up for their brand new collaborative project, Demons R Us. The project's title is indicative of his horror-esque influence that seeps out of the blistering trap production from Southside but it's Doe Boy's upbeat, high-energy delivery that turns menacing threats into catchy quotables.

Strapped with a slew of features, such as Lil Uzi Vert and Future, one of the many highlights off of the project comes from Doe Boy's collab with Young Nudy. The pair team up on "Sneak Dissa," an ode to the ops and haters. Southside delivers production that could start a riot as Young Nudy and Doe Boy pop their shit the only way they know how.

Quotable Lyrics

Get my tummy full, I eat you

Richer than you and all your people

N***a, your negative sign, I'm plus-ed up

Bitch n***a, we never equal

'Bout time for a gangsta feature

Doe Boy, send them packs, I need 'em