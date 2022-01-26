Doe Boy & Moneybagg Yo See Double On "BOFFUM"

It's been a long time coming but finally, Doe Boy unveiled his debut project, Oh Really. The rapper's official debut album came after 10+ years of grinding in the rap game, and maintaining a firm presence, even when he was locked up. Oh Really showcases a more comprehensive picture of Doe Boy, bringing sides of vulnerability and bravado over the course of the 19-song effort.

The rapper reunites with Moneybagg Yo on their new collaboration, "BOFFUM." Serving as their second collaboration after "Split It," their chemistry continues to blossom as they tackle the organ-driven production with braggadocious bars.

We recently caught up with Doe Boy who revealed how the song came about. Though it initially didn't feature Moneybagg Yo, Doe Boy explained that after sitting with the song for a while, he thought the Memphis artist would elevate the track even further.

"Originally, that was by myself," he said. "Then, I'm like, ‘Man, the song called ‘Boffum,’’ but you know, [Moneybagg Yo] always makes songs with those types of titles, like with the slang and shit. I was like, you know, Bagg would be perfect on that. You know, Bagg sliding on anything."

Peep the full interview here.

Quotable Lyrics

She send me a DM, won't open 'em up

I just saw a opp in traffic, his windows weren't tinted up

Had him lean back in his seat, tryna roll his window up

All they do is talk about us, can't name what they did to us

Couple opps down, hunnid more to go, n***a, I gotta finish up

