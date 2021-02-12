Doe Boy & Lil Uzi Vert Drop Their Latest Collaboration "Low Key"

Oh really!? Doe Boy is back with another collaboration with Lil Uzi Vert, coming through with "Low Key".

The Freebandz artist has been leveling up for the last few years, dropping some standout records along the way. Doe Beezy has impressed the masses with his "100 Shooters", "Split It", and his numerous collaborations with Philadelphia spitter Lil Uzi Vert. On Friday, the duo of frequent collaborators returns with the latest of their songs together, releasing "Low Key".

The single follows a cloud-rap formula, pairing Uzi and Doe Boy's smooth flows with a hypnotic instrumental. Produced by Cassius Jay and Zay Bans, "Low Key" is a record that will chill you out for the weekend, perfect for a late-night smoke session or just a reflective day-dreaming exercise. Check it out below and let us know if you want to hear more from Uzi and Doe Boy.

Quotable Lyrics:

She always bring out my weakness, but she take my weakness for kindness

Everything she wear is high-end, me too, good material, what's the climate?

Save her under "Glue" 'cause we always bindin'

Put diamonds on her neck like my n***as minin'