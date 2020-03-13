mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Doe Boy & DJ Esco Team Up On "56 Birdz"

Aron A.
March 13, 2020 16:30
56 Birdz
Doe Boy & DJ Esco

Doe Boy and DJ Esco let 56 Birdz fly on their joint project.


DJ Esco and Doe Boy have linked up for their brand new project, 56 Birdz. The nine-track project includes no features whatsoever with Doe Boy taking center stage throughout its entirety. Esco handled the production on the album with the exception of two songs, "Whatchutalmbout" and "Share My." The two artists kicked off the campaign for the album just a few weeks ago with "Primetime" which is included on the tracklist. 

56 Birdz follows the release of Doe Boy's December 2019 album, Streetz Need Me 2. The solo effort included high profile names attached to it such as the FBG head honcho, Future, as well as Young Thug, YG, Gunna, Key Glock, and even Mike Epps. 

Check out DJ Esco and Doe Boy's new project, 56 Birdz and sound off with your thoughts in the comments. 

Doe Boy DJ Esco fbg new single
