Doe Boy & BabyFace Ray Team Up On "Walk Down Again"

Aron A.
January 05, 2021 20:20
Doe Boy and Babyface Ray connect for a banger.


Coming off of an incredibly hot year in 2020, Doe Boy's keeping that momentum high as he enters a new year that will hopefully bring even more success. The Freebandz signee dropped off Demons R Us with Southside -- a 19-track offering with collaborations alongside Trippie Redd, Chief Keef, Future, and Lil Uzi Vert -- and 56 Birdz alongside DJ Esco.

The rapper offers a sequel to his 2019 hit "Walk Down" ft. YG today, enlisting up-and-coming rapper Babyface Ray for "Walk Down Again." Shiny and sinister production sit behind them as they deliver braggadocious verses.

This isn't the first time they've collaborated in recent times. Babyface Ray appeared alongside 42 Dugg on Doe Boy and Southside's "Get In Dere" off of Demons R Us. Peep their new collab below, accompanied by a truly odd yet hilarious holiday-themed visual.

Quotable Lyrics
Got bitches wall to wall, finna spaz on 'em
Heard them bitches -- woop, did the dash on 'em
We do what we wanna, we look like we ain't gotta care
Make a n***a talk right to the choppa, fuck an argument 

