Doe Boy & Babyface Ray Join Forces For "Onna Hood"

Without releasing a project in 2021, Doe Boy made his presence felt. Between Drake's appreciation for his music, and the plethora of singles that he unveiled following the release of his 2020 joint project with Southside, he's clearly carrying that momentum in the new year to make an even bigger splash.

To close out 2021, the rapper returned with a brand new collaboration alongside Detroit's Babyface Ray titled, "Onna Hood." Sledgren cooks up the haunting production as Doe Boy kicks it off an animated delivery before Babyface Ray's lean-induced flow compliments the record.

Doe Boy and Babyface Ray have developed a solid working relationship in the past year, collaborating on records like "Ain't My Fault" with Rowdy Rebel and "Get In Dere" with 42 Dugg.

Check their new collab out below.

Quotable Lyrics

Pussy boy, who tool is that?

Ran up in your trap and took your shit

And you was cool with that

I really think I'm trippin', still ain't see me act a fool yet

Young n***a, I was stealin' out my teacher's school desk