For the first time in over 30 years, the Los Angeles Dodgers are the World Series champions. Fans have taken over Los Angeles and in any given area of the city, fireworks have lit up the sky. It was just weeks ago when the L.A. Lakers took home the NBA Championship, so you can only imagine how intense the celebrations are in the City of Angels. The final game against the Tampa Bay Rays was won 3-1, but it wasn't without controversy. Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner was yanked out of the game when the results of his COVID-19 test were revealed during the seventh inning. His previous test came back inconclusive but during the game, they learned that he'd tested positive. Turner was immediately isolated and the game moved forward.

Dodgers took home the title in six, much like the Lakers did against the Miami Heat. Magic Johnson, Lakers legend and part-owner of the Dodgers, celebrated his team's victory on Twitter, also shouting out Lakers owner Jeanie Buss for her squad's win this year. "Who would have thought my sister and I would win a championship in the same year?? @jeaniebuss as owner of the @Lakers and me as owner of the @Dodgers. Her father Dr. Jerry Buss is smiling down from heaven proud of both of us!"

Meanwhile, LeBron James just wants to celebrate with the city. "Man can we PLEASE have a parade!!! I know I know we can’t but DAMN I wanna celebrate with our @Lakers & @Dodgers fans!!! LA is the city of CHAMPIONS," the Lakers star tweeted. Check out a few moments from the Dodgers' big win below along with a few ways Los Angeles is celebrating.