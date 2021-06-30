The MLB is dealing with a scandal after a star player has been accused of sexual assault. It's reported that Trevor Bauer, the starting pitcher for the Los Angeles Dodgers, is under investigation in Los Angeles and his alleged victim was granted a temporary restraining order against him. According to TMZ, the woman's attorney, Marc Garelick, told the outlet that she "sought and obtained an order for Protection from the Court against Mr. Trevor Bauer, under the Domestic Violence Prevention Act."

Garelick added, "The order is a result of a recent assault that took place at the hands of Mr. Bauer where Ms. Hill suffered severe physical and emotional pain." The alleged incident reportedly took place sometime earlier this year.



Rob Tringali / Stringer / Getty Images

"Our goal is to keep Mr. Bauer from contacting our client in any way possible," Garelick added, also noting that he expects criminal charges to be filed. We anticipate there will be criminal action against Mr. Bauer, and it is our hope law enforcement will take our client’s allegations and case seriously."

However, Bauer's agent, Jon Fetterolf, quickly responded to the report of the alleged sexual assault with a lengthy statement. Fetterolf claims that Bauer and the woman engaged in consensual rough sex and insisted that they have proof that she requested certain taboo behaviors to be performed in the bedroom.

"Mr. Bauer had a brief and wholly consensual sexual relationship initiated by [the accuser] beginning in April 2021. We have messages that show [the accuser] repeatedly asking for 'rough' sexual encounters involving requests to be 'choked out' and slapped in the face." "In both of their encounters, [the accuser] drove from San Diego to Mr. Bauer’s residence in Pasadena, Calif. where she went on to dictate what she wanted from him sexually and he did what was asked. Following each of her only two meetings with Mr. Bauer, [the accuser] spent the night and left without incident, continuing to message Mr. Bauer with friendly and flirtatious banter. In the days following their second and final encounter, [the accuser] shared photos of herself and indicated that she had sought medical care for a concussion. Mr. Bauer responded with concern and confusion, and [the accuser] was neither angry nor accusatory."

Fetterolf added that Bauer and the woman haven't even seen each other in six weeks, nor have they communicated in a month. He accuses her of making fraudulent accusations that are "baseless, defamatory, and will be refuted to the fullest extent of the law."

[via][via]