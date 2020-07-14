Doctors in France have found what is believed to be the first confirmed case of an unborn child contracting the coronavirus. A new study titled "Transplacental transmission of SARS-CoV-2 infection," says a 23-year-old woman gave birth to a boy who immediately tested positive for COVID-19.

Andressa Anholete / Getty Images

After being born by a cesarean section, the child was rush to the natal intensive care unit. There he was tested for the coronavirus.

The doctors found evidence of inflammation caused by the coronavirus: "The placenta showed signs of acute and chronic intervillous inflammation consistent with the severe systemic maternal inflammatory status triggered by SARS-CoV-2 infection," the authors said.

They ruled out the chance that the baby caught the virus after birth by viral or bacterial means. This is the first case were doctors could confirm the child did not contract the virus immediately after being born.

The doctors in France wrote, "We have demonstrated that the transplacental transmission of SARS-CoV-2 infection is possible during the last weeks of pregnancy.

"Other cases of potential perinatal transmission have recently been described, but presented several unaddressed issues," the authors said.

The lead author of the study, Daniele De Luca, says there is no need for pregnant mothers to worry: "Pregnancy is very controlled, and if you have something like this, it can be controlled. In most cases, there will be no damage to the baby."

The boy was discharged 18 days later after fully recovering.

