It's been a dull weekend at the box office. After opening weekend, Mike Flanagan’s sequel to Stanley Kubrick's adaptation of Stephen King’s The Shining, Doctor Sleep is not fairing well. Doctor Sleep opened to a measly $14.1 million, nowhere near it's $50 million budget. It also failed to compare to any of the other recent Stephen King adaptations such as the It series. Critically, the film's done alright for itself, currently sitting at 73% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Roland Emmerich’s Midway was able to upset Doctor Sleep and land at the top spot in the earnings rankings. Midway did not fair very well either however, it cost approximately $100 million to produce and brought in $17.5 million. The film revolved around the Battle of Midway during World War II in June 1942, a smart release for Veterans Day weekend.

Elsewhere, Playing with Fire starring John Cena and Keegan Michael-Key ranked third at the box office, pulling in $12.8 million, but flopped critically with a 24% on Rotten Tomatoes. Terminator: Dark Fate continues to struggles, falling 65% this weekend to $10.1 million making its total $47 million. Lastly, Joker continues to hang in there, pulling in $9.2 million over a month after it's release.

For the rest of the box office statistics, head to boxofficemojo.com.