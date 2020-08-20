Doctor Dre, the legendary host of Yo! MTV Raps, is in dire need of help after he had his leg amputated because of diabetes, asking for donations on GoFundMe.

The radio and television host has been battling Type II diabetes for years but things got bad when, at the beginning of this summer, he needed to have his leg amputated. His diabetes diagnosis has also resulted in him becoming partially blind. His declining health is described on GoFundMe, where he is asking his fans for donations to pay his hospital bills.



Francesco Da Vinci/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

"Dre has been struggling with the effects of advanced Type II diabetes for a long time," the GoFundMe description reads. "Dre's announcement that the illness had robbed him of his eyesight was one of the ways he's gone on to 'wag[e] a public battle with diabetes'—as a story in The New York Times described his efforts in 2016."

He reportedly had to have his leg and foot amputated after falling down a flight of stairs in his home in June.

"The diabetes had already caused a serious decline in the function of that ankle, but this new injury required hospitalization and surgery," adds the description. "On June 17, his foot was amputated. On June 24, his right leg was amputated up to the knee. He has since been fitted with a prosthetic and is now learning how to walk with it. If the good Doctor remains true to his unsinkable form, he may someday be running marathons using that prosthetic."



Al Pereira/Getty Images/Michael Ochs Archives

As you can imagine, the hospital charges associated with his amputation were high. He is asking for $500,000 in donations, having raised over $13,000 so far.

If you're looking to donate, you can visit his GoFundMe page here.

[via]