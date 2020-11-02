Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are currently in the final days of their Presidential campaign as they look to take President Donald Trump out of the White House. The current President has been quite polarizing and there are many people out there who are excited to see him potentially lose out come Tuesday night.

In order to gain as many votes as possible, Biden and Harris have been going to various battleground states and on Sunday, they were in Philadelphia as Pennsylvania will most likely decide the entire outcome of the election. In fact, newly appointed Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers was in attendance, where he gave an inspiring speech, urging people to go out and vote.