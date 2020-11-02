Doc Rivers was helping Joe Biden campaign in Philadelphia over the weekend.
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are currently in the final days of their Presidential campaign as they look to take President Donald Trump out of the White House. The current President has been quite polarizing and there are many people out there who are excited to see him potentially lose out come Tuesday night.
In order to gain as many votes as possible, Biden and Harris have been going to various battleground states and on Sunday, they were in Philadelphia as Pennsylvania will most likely decide the entire outcome of the election. In fact, newly appointed Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers was in attendance, where he gave an inspiring speech, urging people to go out and vote.
"We have so much at stake, everybody. We have so much to do still," Doc said. "I'm coming up to you as your coach today -- how about that? So, I want you to understand this. We're in the 3rd quarter. The 4th quarter is on Tuesday. We have to close the game on Tuesday. [...] And it doesn’t matter how long you have to wait in line — don’t leave that line Tuesday! If you’re there for 1 hour or 2 hours or 3 .… don’t leave that line! You stay the course!"
With the election just a day away, it's clear tensions are high, but regardless, this election is poised to have one of the highest turnouts in recent history.
