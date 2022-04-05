This entire season has been pretty abysmal for the Los Angeles Lakers. With Russell Westbrook being added to the roster, it was said that this team was destined for the NBA Finals. Instead, they could very well be destined for the golf course as the Lakers aren't even in position for the play-in round. It's been a truly terrible year, and if you're a Lakers fan, you have to be pretty upset with what has transpired.

A report came out earlier today that the Lakers are planning on firing head coach Frank Vogel, according to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report. Of course, the Lakers could decide to change course, but that will only happen if the team turns things around. In the meantime, one big name is currently circulating as a replacement.

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

That name is none other than current Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers. There are rumblings that the Sixers will part ways with Rivers, and if they do, then the Lakers would be frontrunners to go and grab him. This is news that has many Lakers fans split, especially since Rivers doesn't have the best reputation amongst fans. His Celtics title is almost ancient history at this point, and some believe he is the ultimate choker.

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

