Ben Simmons wants out of Philadelphia and it is proving to be a dire situation for the Sixers. While the team has been wishy-washy on him this summer, there has been this sense that the team does, indeed, want him back on the roster. When he is at the top of his game, he looks like a generational talent. The only thing missing right now is a jump shot and the motivation to do something greater throughout the playoffs. Regardless, Simmons wants a trade and the Sixers are in a bad situation.

This morning, Sixers head coach Doc Rivers was on MSNBC where he was a guest on "Morning Joe." When asked about the Simmons situation, Rivers said it reminded him of Donald Trump's election conspiracies as everyone is trying to look for clues that may or may not be there.

“There’s times that I think we’re getting through,” Rivers said “And there’s times that I think that I’m talking to people who still believe Trump won the election. So I’m not sure, but I’m going to keep trying.”

At this point, Simmons plans to sit out training camp and he has vowed to never play another game with the team. The Sixers on the other hand, are taking things slowly as they don't want to rush into a trade that will leave them hurting for years to come.

