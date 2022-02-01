Ben Simmons has not played a single game for the Philadelphia 76ers this season, and at this point, it seems unlikely that he will. The star player is desperately trying to be traded, and at this point, it seems like the Sixers would much rather wait until the offseason before committing to anything.

This is a situation that has weighed heavily on Sixers head coach Doc Rivers, who can't put Simmons in his lineup. Interestingly, however, Rivers took a bit of a shot at the superstar recently, while speaking to the Bucks County Courier Times. As you will see below, Rivers is insinuating that Simmons doesn't take his criticism all that well.

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

"But, listen, some of this stuff I laugh at and I feel bad. I think Ben’s a good kid. I want Ben to do well. We need people to tell us the truth,” Rivers said. “Unfortunately as a coach in the NBA, I have to do it a lot. I’ve accepted it as a coach over the years. Some handle it well (and) some don’t. Sometimes I don’t deliver it well, even though I try. I’m not perfect, either."

Simmons has been known as a sensitive player during his time in the NBA, so this should not come as a surprise to anyone. With that being said, it's clear that Doc's comments won't be rushing Simmons back to the roster, anytime soon.

Al Bello/Getty Images

[Via]