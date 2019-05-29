The Los Angeles Clippers are in prime position to land a couple of superstar free agents this summer, specifically Toronto Raptors stud Kawhi Leonard. In fact, Caesar's Palace currently lists the Clippers as the odds-on favorite to sign Kawhi this Summer regardless of how things shake out in the NBA Finals.

If that is indeed the case, Clippers head coach Doc Rivers will be absolutely thrilled. During ESPN's "SportsCenter Special: NBA Finals Preview" on Tuesday night, Rivers labeled Leonard "the most like Jordan that we've seen."

"He is the most like (Michael) Jordan that we've seen," Rivers said of Leonard. "... Not that he is Jordan or anything like that, but he's the most like him. Big hands, post game, can finish, great leaper, great defender, in-between game, if you beat him to the spot he bumps you off and then you add his three-point shooting."

Kawhi, 27, carried the Raptors to their first NBA Finals appearance while averaging 31.2 points per game so far during the post-season to go along with 8.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.6 steals. Despite the Raptors' success, rumors suggest that Leonard is still committed to returning to Southern California, where he grew up and played his college ball.

Doc Rivers could actually face some punishment from the league for his recent praise of Kawhi, but it'll be well worth it if his buttering up the former Finals MVP leads to him signing with the Clips this summer.