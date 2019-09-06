These days, it's not uncommon to hear a new song then subsequently see some sort of viral challenge being launched online. It seems that it's a brand new method by record labels to help get records to hit the top of the chart. But every so often, a viral challenge sparks from an older record. In the past few weeks, the #DMXChallenge has flooded everyone's timeline. Your favorite Instagram Model likely partook in it, showing off her different looks as DMX lists off the names of women he's been with from the song, "What These Bitches Want." The strength of the viral challenge has helped the single from 2001 surge in digital sales.

X's single has spiked in sales by 60% in the week ending on Aug. 29th after the challenge peaked in virality. 882,000 U.S. clicks were garnered in that same week which is up by 50% from the week prior. It also made its debut on the Digital Song Sales chart at number 40.

The viral challenge caught waves on Instagram and Twitter at first but later on caught the attention of major celebrities. It was a challenge that was initially sparked by Black women to show off their different hairstyles but guys got in on the challenge. Nicki Minaj, Halle Berry, and Jada Pinkett Smith all submitted challenges on Instagram as did A1 Bentley and Chris Brown.

[Via billboard]