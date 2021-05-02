Friends and fans of DMX gathered together to pay their respect to the Yonkers legend. The rapper's children were in attendance where they shared some words, dropped some bars, and recounted memories of their dad. Though not biologically his own child, Paige Hurd also shared some words on stage. As she puts it, she made DMX and his ex-wife Tashera Simmons her godparents.



Robin Platzer/FilmMagic/Getty Images

She took to Instagram this weekend where she penned a heartbreaking tribute to X with a photo she took with him just a week before his hospitalization. " the last time I would ever hear you scream PUMPKINNN. when we are together we are inseparable, & we DO NOT play about each-other," she said before offering her apologies for her silence. During the memorial service, she explained that she was having a difficult time processing the news of his passing.

"I just can’t believe this was our goodbye. Shock has been my feeling the past month since I got the worst call in the middle of the night. The shock & grief is heavy, uncomfortable, and hard to express. I just don’t have much yet, forgive my silence," she said. "I love you so much. I’m so proud to be your goddaughter. You are apart of my world and my heart aches terribly these days and will never stop."

Read Paige Hurd's tribute post below.