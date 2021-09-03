It seems as if we're speeding through 2021 and have experienced some unforgettable moments. Earlier this year, Hip Hop united as we came together to pray and lift up DMX following news that he had suffered a reported overdose. There were tributes given and well wishes made, however, in April, the New York icon passed away.

DMX is survived by his many children, including young Exodus who celebrated his birthday weeks ago. Desiree Lindstrom, X's girlfriend and the mother to Exodus, recently shared on her Instagram Story that their five-year-old continues to struggle with the loss of his father.

"It's so sad and heartbreaking as a mother when your son ask mommy when can we go and be with daddy and God in heaven...!" she wrote. "[crying emoji][praying emoji] He misses his daddy so much." Just weeks ago, Desiree shared a touching message to Exodus for his big day.

"Exodus Earl Simmons...you are the joy that came into our lives five years ago," she said at the time. "God blessed us with you and I am thankful that you are by my side. Your daddy loved you beyond the countless stars and when he named you...he knew that you would be the next chapter to us...the Exodus. HAPPY BIRTHDAY my son...blessings, good health, love, and peace."

Check it out below.



