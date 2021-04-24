DMX's fiancée, Desiree Lindstrom, posted an emotional tribute to the late rapper, Saturday, ahead of X's public memorial at Brooklyn's Barclays Center.

"Today is very hard for me and my family...but one thing that is keeping me going is knowing that my son and I just gained an amazing angel, my fiancé, and Exodus father...Earl Simmons..! I will forever love you and you will always be in my heart!" she wrote in an Instagram post. The caption was accompanied by a picture of the couple's four-year-old son, Exodus.

X passed away on April 9th at the age of 50-years-old after he was hospitalized from a heart attack.



Mark Davis / Getty Images

Following his passing, Lindstrom shared a powerful statement reflecting on her relationship with X.

"The first night we met and you held me close," she wrote alongside a picture of herself and DMX. "I knew I would never let go. I was lost in you and nothing else mattered. My best friend, my baby, my love...truly my everything. Thank you for us. Thank you for Exodus. Thank you God for Earl Simmons...forever X."

In accordance with the memorial service, Yeezy and Balenciaga collaborated on a new T-shirt in honor of DMX.

