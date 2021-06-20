The death of DMX is still hard to believe. The rapper's passing earlier this year left fans, friends, and family members mourning the loss of the legendary MC. The rapper left behind 15 children, including his youngest son Exodus who he shared with his fiancée Desiree Lindstrom. Exodus, who was the inspiration behind the title of X's posthumous album, is only four years old but it was clear that X and his youngest boy had an unbreakable bond.



Mike Lawrie/Getty Images

Lindstrom took to Instagram today where she paid her respects to X with an adorable video of the rapper with Exodus. X is beating his chest and singing the ABCs to Exodus who has a beaming smile on his face.

"SCREAMING HAPPY FATHERS DAY ALL THE WAY TO THE HEAVENS ABOVE," Lindstrom captioned the post. "Earl you were such an amazing, protective, loving, inspiring, hands on, incredible father! I thank God that @exodus_simmons1 had a father like you! I appreciate every moment you had spent with Exodus… In my eyes you are the best father, a mother could of asked for when it comes to her child! Thanking God and you for all these memories of you being a wonderful father! I love and miss you so much… I know in my heart you are our guardian angel."

RIP DMX! Check out Desiree Lindstrom's post below.