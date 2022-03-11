Last year, the world lost an icon when DMX passed away. Fans worldwide prayed and sent well wishes to the rapper as he was hospitalized, reportedly in a coma, but sadly, Dark Man X succumbed to an accidental overdose. There have been continued tributes and outpouring of support to the late rapper's fiancée Desiree Lindstrom as she raises their five-year-old son, Exodus, on her own. In a recent interview with It’s Tricky with Raquel Harper, Lindstrom shared harrowing news.

The mother stated that young Exodus has continued to face health problems but he is doing well, all things considered.

"Exodus is stable, he's been stable since I had him," said Lindstrom. "He still has stage 3 kidney disease and I've just continued to keep his potassium down, he can't eat high potassium foods. He goes to the doctor very often... He's an amazing child."

Desiree shared that portion of her interview to her Instagram page and added to her remarks.

"Exodus is an amazing child! Blessed to be his mother through this journey," she wrote in the caption. "March is the month that brings awareness to kidney disease. Take the time to learn about CKD. Knowledge is key. Thank you for the support @nationalkidneyfoundation and #columbiapresbyterianhospitalnyc. Prayers are much appreciated!"

Watch the snippet of her interview below.