Forever X. On the latest episode of It's Tricky with Raquel Harper, Desiree Lindstrom sat down with the host to discuss how she's been coping since the April 9th, 2021 passing of her fiancé, Earl Simmons – better known to many as prolific rapper DMX.

"My life changed so fast," Lindstrom told Harper during their conversation, which was an emotional and obviously tough one for the guest. "Holidays get lonely... because Earl was my family, but I do have Exodus," she said, mentioning the 5-year-old son that the couple shared.

Mike Lawrie/Getty Images

"I try to make the best of it, because I know that's what he would've wanted me to do," the mother of one went on, also thanking everyone that's taken the time to check in on her and her son. According to Lindstrom, her late partner's fans "played a big part in keeping her going in the months following his death."

As TMZ reports, they first broke the story about the New York native's drug overdose, which resulted in him being rushed to hospital where he spent a week on life support before passing away. The 50-year-old is survived by 15 children, including Exodus.

When The Great Depression hitmaker's family hosted his celebration of life, it was attended by the likes of Kanye West, Swizz Beatz, and Nas, among many other famous faces, all of whom watched Lindstrom deliver a tear-jerking speech.

Last December, we shared a story about DJ Superior revealing what he told DMX on his deathbed – read more about that here, and listen to the full episode of It's Tricky with Raquel Harper below.

