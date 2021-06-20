Hip-hop is still reeling in from the death ofDMX earlier this year. It was reported at the time of his death that he left no will behind and had few liquid assets. However, with his streaming numbers spiking, and the release of his latest album Exodus, members of X's family are battling for control over his estate.



According to PageSix, five of X's children and the rapper's fiancée, Desiree Lindstrom are now in a battle for the role of administrator of the late rapper's estate. Lindstrom reportedly applied to gain the legal status of X's "common-law wife" but the judge denied the request. The judge said Lindstrom did "not have standing to file" as X's common-law wife.

If the motion were approved, Lindstrom would've taken immediate control of the rapper's estate. This would mean that Lindstrom would've had executive powers over X's estate over his children. She would've been able to overlook the revenue from X's future music releases, and have overall authority over the estate.

"There is no will from DMX and that’s a big problem. This is a difficult situation because there are a number of people vying to be named administrators," a source close to the situation told the publication. "His fiancée Desiree tried to muscle in by asking the court to be named his common-law wife, which means she would have taken precedence over his children. But the court refused."



Three of X's children from his marriage to Tashera Simmons -- 28-year-old Xavier, 21-year-old Tacoma, and 19-year-old Sean -- are petitioning to become the administrators. Additionally, two of X's daughters Sasha Simmons and Jada Oden, have similarly filed documents to the court to control the estate.

We'll keep you posted on any more updates regarding X's estate.

