DMX was revving up for a massive comeback before his untimely passing in April. The rapper had secured a deal with Def Jam and was preparing for the release of a new album. Exodus, the album X planned to release, was wrapped up before his death and fans will get to hear it in its entirety on May 28th.



Chris McKay/Getty Images

According to PageSix, Swizz Beatz hosted a listening party over Zoom for a few DJs across the world. A source close to the tabloid publication detailed some of the music which is reportedly a healthy balance between the streets and his spiritual side. “He gives the street side he is known for, but also shows his side with God," the source said. “He embraces his age and you can tell he was in a good space and was having fun.”

The source added that Swizz Beatz revealed during the Zoom call that he reached out to DMX's oldest son, Xavier Simmons, for approval of each song before it reaches the ears of the public.

Exodus will mark X's first posthumous album and first project since 2012's Undisputed. The tracklist is stacked with features including Snoop Dogg, Jay-Z, Nas, The LOX, Lil Wayne, Moneybagg Yo, Griselda, Usher, Alicia Keys, and more.

Swizz Beatz recently revealed that both Lil Durk and Lil Baby pushed back the release of their joint project out of respect for DMX's release date.

[Via]