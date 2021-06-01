At his memorial, Sonovah Hillman Jr. took to the stage to perform her rendition of her father's song, "Slippin'." Little Sonovah, or JRX, has been grieving the loss of her father DMX along with the remainder of the late rapper's extended family and friends circle, and it's reported that she recently performed at her first live show.

On her YouTube page, Sonovah shared a video of the performance at a venue called the Wildcatter Saloon in Katy, Texas. A photo of Sonovah posing next to a vehicle painted in tribute to DMX was also posted on the child's Instagram page.

"Thank you so much @wildcatter_saloon I won’t ever forget you giving me the opportunity," the caption reads. "My first concert [tongue sticking out emoji] forever grateful [praying hands emoji] big thank you and shout out to Justin, John, Carmen, and Scott. When I make it big I’m coming back. I promise. #FOREVERDMX."

DMX's fans have taken to social media to support JRX's music dreams as she follows in her father's footsteps. It's unclear what the future holds for little Sonovah in the music industry, but you can check out a portion of her debut live performance below.