DMX's Cover Of "Rudolph The Red Nosed Reindeer" Is Available On All Streaming Platforms

October 31, 2021 12:33
Just in time for the holiday season.


Halloween isn't done but by the time Nov. 1st comes around, we'll all be hearing non-stop Christmas music. Retail workers probably have it the worst, since the options for holiday music are quite limited to what's on the radio. Oftentimes, it's literally five songs on a loop until the Christmas season wraps up. Unfortunately, this is why Christmas music often gets a bad rep.

For rap fans, there's still a long list of MCs who've brought us holiday-themed bangers. A few years ago, DMX's rendition of "Rudolph The Red Nosed Reindeer" sparked demand for a studio recording which was ultimately made a Spotify-exclusive. This weekend, Def Jam finally got it onto all streaming platforms for your enjoyment this holiday season.

Check out X's cover of the holiday classic below.

Quotable Lyrics
Then one foggy Christmas Eve
Santa came to say (come on)
Rudolph, with your nose so bright
Won't you ride my sleigh tonight? (What?)

