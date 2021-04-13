On April 9th, 2021, DMXpassed away at the age of 50. He was widely celebrated by fans around the world, including many of his hip-hop peers, with many praising him as an inspirational figure. Not only were many moved by X's unwavering faith, but also by his resilience in the face of hardship. Those familiar with DMX's life, either by way of the recent Ruff Ryders Chronicles documentary or his own 2003 autobiography E.A.R.L.: The Autobiography of DMX, know the many roads he's had to cross since his troubled childhood.

Noam Galai/Getty Images

On that note, there has been a surge of fans eager to learn more about the man that has impacted so many, a development that has led to increased interest in E.A.R.L. At this time, the autobiography is number five on the Amazon Arts & Literature Biographies charts, sitting at an impressive thirty-five on the complete Biographies chart.

Written by both DMX and former Source editor Smokey D. Fontaine, E.A.R.L: The Autobiography Of DMX is described as follows: "The dark journey of a boy who became a man, the man who became an artist, and the artist who became an icon. A talent for rhyme saved his life, but the demons and sins of his past continue to haunt him."

Though the book only covers up to 2003, the year X delivered his fifth studio album Grand Champ, that period is widely regarded as the peak of his stardom. In 1998, DMX delivered his first two albums -- It's Dark And Hell Is Hot and Flesh Of My Flesh, Blood Of My Blood -- both of which went number one. The following year came ...And Then There Was X, which also hit number one. 2001 brought his fourth studio album, the underrated The Great Depression. In the interim, X starred in films like Belly, Romeo Must Die, Exit Wounds, and Cradle 2 The Grave.

Should you be interested in learning about one of hip-hop's greatest of all time, check out his official autobiography right here.

