Prior to his untimely death at the age of 50, DMX was scheduled to perform at the Wildcatter Saloon in Katy, Texas later this month. Instead of scrapping the show altogether though, the venue has decided to turn it into a tribute show honoring the late rapper. And according to TMZ, it seems that several of X’s family members will be there in attendance for the show.

Kevin Winter/ Getty Images

X’s fiancée Desiree Lindstrom confirmed she will be at the concert with their 4-year-old son Exodus to give a speech to the crowd. In addition, X’s 8-year-old daughter, Sonovah Hillman Jr., will also be in attendance with her mother and will perform in her father’s honor as well. Following her performance at X’s memorial service last month, Sonovah is expected to perform a rendition of “Slippin’” at the Texas show. She is likely to be the second to the last act, with OG Ruff Ryder Drag-On closing out the show.

Peep Sonovah’s performance from X’s memorial (below) and if you’re going to be in the Texas area on May 29th, be sure to cop tickets right here. RIP DMX.