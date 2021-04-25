DMX’s daughter, Sonovah, performed a heart-warming rap tribute to her late father during the "Celebration Of Life Memorial" at the Brooklyn Barclays Center, Saturday. Sonovah's rap was her own take on DMX’s 1998 song, "Slippin."

“I am growing, I am learning, to hold my head up/My daddy’s still holding my hand, so I gotta stand up/I learned so much from my father… He taught me to be strong, but it’s OK to be afraid/‘Cause sometimes it’ll show you how to be brave,” she rapped during the event, rather than performing a speech. “I never give up, I give it all/‘Cause I know I’m big, even though I look small/Lookin’ at my daddy’s picture on the wall… My brothers and sisters, we all stand together/Throw up the X, daddy forever.”



Theo Wargo / Getty Images

Sonovah was born in 2009. She occasionally posts videos of her rapping on her Instagram page.

Swizz Beatz, Nas, and others also spoke about DMX's impact during the event.

X passed away on April 9th at the age of 50-years-old after he was hospitalized from a heart attack.

In accordance with the memorial service, Yeezy and Balenciaga collaborated on a new T-shirt in honor of DMX.

