DMX, Rick Ross, & Swizz Beatz Come Knocking On "Just In Case"

Mitch Findlay
August 29, 2019 12:08
Just In Case
Rick Ross Feat. DMX & Swizz Beatz

The DMX comeback kicks off with a Rick Ross and Swizz-Beatz collaboration.


In March, studio footage of DMX, Swizz Beatz, and Rick Ross surfaced, leaving fans excited at the prospect at a focused comeback from the beloved Dark Man. In a clip still available on Swizzy's IG, the producer can be seen vibing in a packed studio, complete with Godfather Of Harlem star Forest Whittaker on hand. Now, the song has arrived in select international markets, with the full release hitting at midnight. If the idea of Renzel and X trading verses isn't enough to entice, allow the music to speak for itself.

With staccato snares and a regal piano line, the backdrop is well-suited for such storied figures. Between Ross and DMX, this one will likely be enough to entice on name recognition alone; luckily, both parties put it all on the table, resulting in an anthem befitting of a New York street legend. Check this one now, and be sure to show some love for DMX in the comment section. It's nice to have him back in the mix.

