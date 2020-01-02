DMX Linked With 50 Cent & Styles P On Gangsta "Shot Down"

Despite earning himself a reputation for not entirely playing nice with others, 50 Cent has linked up with a few notable New Yorkers throughout his career. At least, the ones who didn't want his head on a spike. As it happens, DMX reached out to Fif on 2003's Grand Champ album, which marked the second time the Yonkers legend connected with Shady Records in the same year. As the first official collaboration between the Ruff Ryders and G-Unit camp, many were eagerly anticipating the arrival of "Shot Down."

When it did come, however, there were some left underwhelmed by the low-key street anthem. Now, over fifteen years later, how does "Shot Down" fare? In truth, the passage of time has allowed it to age gracefully. With solid production from Salaam Wreck providing the backdrop, 50, DMX, and Styles P are given liberty to engage in some classic street bars, conjuring memories of an iconic era in early-millennium gangsta rap. Though Fif and Pinero would eventually go on to clash, hearing them together should satisfy any self-respecting fan of NYC hip-hop. Perhaps most importantly is the formidable DMX, who steals the show with a threatening and self-assured declaration of dominance. Check out this one now, and sound off - how did "Shot Down" age?

Quotable Lyrics

Ain't nothin' but a handful of man still standin'

I remember 50 in a cypher when Onyx was "Slammin"

Now we meet again, it's all good, my n***

Back to the street again, it's all hood, my n***

Knock on wood my n***a, we both walk the dog

We ain't get to where we at by luck, shit was hard