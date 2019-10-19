DMX Joins 24hrs On New Song "Leave Me Lone"

24hrs is coming fresh off the release of his new album World On Fire, which dropped yesterday and features guest appearances from Wiz Khalifa, DMX, Madeintyo and more. "World On Fire is like its own world and its own vibe," he said. "My day one fans are going to really connect with this project. DMX even hopped on this sh*t. I’d say it’s my best work so far,” he added. Well its only right we highlight that DMX record for y’all called “Leave Me Lone,” which finds the two addressing needing time away from the public, women, and even friends.

Over production from Boombox Cartel, 24hrs delivers his signature auto-tune vocals, while X brings the aggression and barks raps about being a dog in this world, among other things. “I was born a dog, that's how I'ma die/ In the bed with a bad bitch, dick to the sky,” X raps. This shit is low key hard, and X kills it.

Take a listen and let us know what you think. Look for 24hrs in a city near you as he's currently on his "Sinner" tour. Peep dates right here if interested.

Quotable Lyrics:

If a husband is what you want, I'm not that guy

You wanna get your back broke, come on by

You want a nigga to cuddle? Come on, it's too hot

We gotta go 'cause I run through bitches like socks

Got a chicken from Brazil comin' through

So I told honey from Cuba, "Driver, you 'bout to jump in the Uber"

I don't give a fuck who you tell how I do ya

When a week go by, it'll be like I never knew ya

That's why I'm tellin' you to leave me alone

Bitch, you grown, why you playin' on a nigga phone?

I'll admit while it was on, we was in the zone

But you got me fucked up, you better call Tyrone

- X