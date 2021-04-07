As DMX recovers in a New York hospital, more news is being shared about his condition. As we previously reported, DMX reportedly suffered a heart attack brought on by a drug overdose last Friday (April 2). It has been shared that DMX was unconscious and his brain was deprived of oxygen for upwards of 30 minutes. There have been multiple misleading reports with misinformation, and on Tuesday (April 6), actress and talk show host Claudia Jordan created a panic when she prematurely tweeted that DMX had passed away. She quickly apologized for the misstep.



Michael Loccisano / Staff / Getty Images

Additionally, VladTV reports that they have exclusive information stating that DMX has also tested positive for COVID-19. According to the outlet, visitors are being closely monitored and only a select few have been approved to spend personal time with the rapper as he remains in a coma. Steve Rifkind, DMX's manager, also offered an update to TMZ.

"DMX is currently on life support and in a coma," Rifkind said. "There are multiple people with inaccurate information about his well-being and it is not helpful and productive. Tomorrow he will undergo further tests on his brain function and his family will determine what's best from there. We appreciate your prayers and support."

