We're back with another week of our Fire Emoji updates, though this one is bittersweet. Yesterday, the family of DMX formally announced that he passed away after being on life support. Tributes flooded the timeline as many reflected on some of their favorite memories of the rap star. It was only right that we paid homage to X by including his hit record, "X Gon' Give It To You" on this week's playlist. RIP DMX.

Freddie Gibbs has been revving up for the release of his forthcoming album titled, SSS which he described as his "best produced album" to date. He gave us another taste off of the project last week when he slid through with the Nas-sampled "Big Boss Rabbit" which samples "You're Da Man."

One rapper who's been MIA in the rise of lyricists like Freddie Gibbs and Griselda is Belly but he's inching towards a major return. This week, he offered two new singles including "Money On The Table" with Benny The Butcher.

Speaking of Canadian rappers, Night Lovell also dropped off some new heat. The Ottawa native dropped off his new single, "Bottom Top."

Other inclusions on this week's playlist include Lil Tjay, Rich Homie Quan, and 42 Dugg's banger with Roddy Ricch. Check out our playlist below and subscribe to HNHH on Spotify.