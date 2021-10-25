DMX's family has issued a statement after it was revealed that the rapper's three eldest sons were appointed the temporary co-administrators of his estate.

"DMX's ex-wife Tashera Simmons' oldest sons, Xavier Simmons, Sean Simmons, and Tacoma Simmons, have been appointed temporary co-administrators of the estate of Earl 'DMX' Simmons pursuant to a decision of the Westchester County Surrogate's Court today," wrote DMX's PR representative in a new press release. "They will now exclusively manage the affairs of their late father's estate. The estate has retained entertainment attorney Ron Sweeney of Ron Sweeney and Company to exclusively handle all entertainment-related matters. Estate Attorney, Herb Nass is the attorney for the Earl 'DMX' Simmons estate and the sons as co-administrators."



Michael Hickey/BIG3/Getty Images

This news comes after a woman came forward this weekend and claimed to be DMX's fifteenth child, asking to be included in proceedings related to his estate planning.

Estate attorney Herb Nass has announced that all fifteen people who claim to be DMX's children will be taking paternity tests in the coming weeks to determine whether they are actually related to the rapper. "The next big thing is to determine who are the rightful heirs," he said. "The estate is going to ask everyone to prove paternity through DNA testing. All the legal children of DMX will be entitled to an equal share of his estate."

Stay tuned to HNHH as we will continue to keep you posted as more information comes out regarding DMX's estate.



Paras Griffin/Getty Images