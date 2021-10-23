Just when we thought that the ongoing legal battle over the late DMX’s estate couldn’t get any more complicated, yet another woman has come forward, alleging that she is the child of the “X Gon’ Give It To Ya” rapper.

Page Six broke the news that a woman from Georgia named Raven Barmer-Simmons has been in contact with DMX’s other adult children as of late. With the new addition to the list, there are 15 people total who believe they could be the New York native’s child. The entire group will reportedly undergo a DNA test to verify their individual paternity.

The Romeo Must Die actor, whose real name was Earl Simmons, passed away in April of this year after suffering from a heart attack that was induced by cocaine consumption. The rapper was just 50 years old, and left behind few liquid assets and no will.

The article notes that on Friday, three of Simmons’ adult sons, Xavier, Tacoma, and Sean (all from his 16-year long marriage to Tashera Simmons) were named the temporary administrators of their father’s estate by Judge Helen Blackwood.

At the time of his death, DMX was engaged to Desiree Lindstrom, who is also the mother of his 5-year-old son, Exodus. Page Six reports that she’s applied to be legally declared her late man’s “common-law wife,” but was turned down by the court.

“The next big thing is to determine who are the rightful heirs,” the Simmons’ boys attorney, Herbert Nass, has said. “The estate is going to ask everyone to prove paternity through DNA testing. All the legal children of DMX will be entitled to an equal share of his estate.”

Stay tuned to HNHH for all the latest updates on DMX’s ongoing estate battle.

