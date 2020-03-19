DMX, Eminem, & Obie Trice Forged Unholy Alliance On "Go To Sleep"

Every so often, a movie soundtrack offers up a legendary track that seems to take on a life of its own. DMX, Eminem, and Obie Trice's "Go To Sleep," which arrived as part of 2003's Cradle 2 The Grave soundtrack (an album that also happened to include "X Gon Give It To Ya"), has more than withstood the test of time. Arriving at the height of DMX's mainstream popularity, not to mention the apex of the Shady Records dynasty, the ominous track marked the first collaboration between Slim and X.

Given that it's always worthwhile when two legends connect, that in itself imbues "Go To Sleep" with a lofty pedigree. Their mad concoction is appropriately dark, with Em's somber beat at once ghoulish and intimidating. Kicking things off with a venomous salvo aimed at longtime foes Benzino and Ja Rule, Slim eventually passes the mic to his then-protege Obie Trice. No easy shoes to fill, yet Obie's effortless flow and impressive vernacular made him an unconventional yet highly complementary wingman. With DMX opting to drive the nail into the proverbial coffin, it's no wonder fans still flock to this menacing meeting between two gargantuan hip-hop movements.

Who do you think held it down hardest on "Go To Sleep?"

QUOTABLE LYRICS

You're gonna agree to meet with me in the flesh

And settle this face-to-face, and you're gonna see

A demon unleashed in me that you've never seen

And you're gonna see this gangster pee on himself

I see you D12, and thanks, but me need no help

Me do this one all by my lonely, I don't need 15 of my homies

When I see you, I'm seein' you, me and you only

- Slim Shady