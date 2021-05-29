mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

DMX & Snoop Dogg Channel Marvin Gaye On "Take Control"

Alexander Cole
May 29, 2021 08:50
DMX and Snoop Dogg make a great team on the new track "Take Control."


DMX is one of the most beloved figures in hip-hop history. His passing has brought great sadness to the hip-hop community, and over the past month or so, fans have been wondering if and when posthumous material would be released. When Swizz Beatz announced he would be executive producing an album called Exodus, there was a lot to be excited about. Fans were heavily anticipating the arrival of the project and on Friday, Swizz and X's estate delivered. Numerous songs have made a great first impression, including "Take Control" which features Snoop Dogg, and even a Marvin Gaye sample.

The sample in question comes from the track "Sexual Healing," which is a pretty good indication of the vibe of the song. In their verses, X and Snopp speak directly to their partners as they go into intimate directions with their storytelling. These verses are tightly written and with both men staying on topic, "Take Control" proves to be a cohesive track with some great production.

Let us know what you think, in the comments below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Kinda surprised when you was knocking at the door
'Cause I ain't even know you was gone, I'm like, "Where the fuck'd you go?"
What was that? Do I miss you? Do you want me to?
I'ma say yes, it must be what you want me to do

