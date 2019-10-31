mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

DMX & Marilyn Manson Joined Forces On Spooky Classic "The Omen"

Aron A.
October 31, 2019 19:00
672 Views
20
2
CoverCover

The Omen
DMX Feat. Marilyn Manson

Editor Rating:THROWBACK
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

DMX and Marilyn Manson is as spooky as one can get on Halloween.


Since it's Halloween, it's only necessary to bring back a record for the season. Hip-hop's fascination with the Devil has been big over past few years among the edge crowd but it certainly isn't anything new. DMX, specifically, had several records in his early career where the Devil is a prominent theme, especially on his first two projects. 

Flesh Of My Flesh Blood Of My Blood is a classic record for numerous reasons with one of them being his collaboration with Marilyn Manson. The two linked up on the song "The Omen," which continues where "Damien" left off, serves as the second of three songs surrounding the fictional character Damien. DMX narrates the song as both himself and Damien as the rapper has a one-on-one talk with Damien. Marilyn Manson holds down the hook with an even spookier interpolation of "Damien." 

Quotable Lyrics
You still right here shorty, told you I got you
Like the way I scooped you when them f***ot n***as shot you
I'mma hold you down and I mean that for real
But every time you beef with a nigga, I end up havin' to kill

DMX
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  2  0
  2
  672
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
DMX Marilyn Manson new music new track
2 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS DMX & Marilyn Manson Joined Forces On Spooky Classic "The Omen"
20
2
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject