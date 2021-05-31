mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

DMX & Lil Wayne Joined Forces On "Dogs Out"

Mitch Findlay
May 31, 2021 11:35
Dogs Out
DMX Feat. Lil Wayne

DMX and Lil Wayne put in work on "Dogs Out," a Swizz Beatz and AraabMuzik-produced banger off "Exodus."


DMX's Exodus album dropped this past Friday, and many were quick to celebrate the posthumous and feature-heavy release. Though fans did not necessarily step in to support the album the way early social media buzz may have suggested, those who appreciate X's catalog found much to enjoy throughout the raw and hard-hitting project. That includes "Dogs Out," a duet between DMX and Lil Wayne, presumably recorded and wrapped up prior to X's passing.

Kicking off with a cinematic introduction, the track eventually explodes into an up-tempo and aggressive anthem, the likes of which we've seen Wayne body before on the Swizz-Beatz-produced "Uproar." He certainly fares admirably here, his unrelenting flow fueled by no shortage of canine-centric wordplay. Though X's rough-around-the-edges delivery doesn't quite match Weezy's aquatic fluidity, he makes up for it with his signature commanding presence. "Serious ni*gas spit serious shit," he raps, in his climactic bars. "When I hear y'all ni*gas spit, all I hear is a bitch."

Check out "Dogs Out" now, and be sure to support DMX's Exodus album right here. 

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Who let the dog out? They let the dog out 
Straight out the dog house, now get the fuck out
What y'all ni*gas know about making a movie? Show 'em out
Careful, what you're saying will get you punched in your mouth

DMX
DMX Lil Wayne Exodus
