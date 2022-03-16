Kanye West started off the day with a mission to tear down some of his biggest rivals of the moment, namely Pete Davidson, D.L. Hughley, and Trevor Noah. Using his Instagram platform to get off his thoughts, Ye said that he's afraid Pete Davidson will get his ex-wife hooked on drugs, roasted D.L. Hughley for telling unfunny jokes and dressing badly, and used racial slurs against Trevor Noah.

As we wait for responses from Pete and Trevor, D.L. Hughley has officially fired back at Ye, dedicating several tweets to the music legend.

"This grown ass man picked this outfit out himself Is he influential or under the influence???" said Ye about D.L. "Funny thing is we’ll probably end up being friends... I used to defend this n***a back when he had work.... Like nah he funny … you just gotta watch it 1 trillion more times to get it."

The comedian shot back, replying, "Now #Kanye! When you say you had to explain my jokes to people, are these real people, or the ones you keep in your head? #TeamDl."



He went on to address Charlamagne Tha God's recent suggestion that Ye called him and complained about rumors that Pete Davidson has a big penis, saying, "#Ye is at it again huh?? Welp at least I wasn’t crying on the phone about how big Pete’s Peter is! If you want her back instead acting up why don’t you try doing some d*ck ups! #TeamDl."

Finally, he dissed Kanye's own fashion choices and wondered how awful he must have treated Kim Kardashian while they were married, concluding, "#Kanye do you know how horrible you gotta be to make a #Kardashian date a white man! #TeamDl. #Kanye how dare you talk about the way someone dresses, look at you!! All those people in your head and not one of em got a Macys card? #TeamDl."

Check out all of D.L. Hughley's responses below and let us know what you think in the comments.